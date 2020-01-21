Kamaru Usman Claims Jorge Masvidal Is Avoiding Him

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is convinced that Jorge Masvidal truly wants no part of him.

Usman vs. Masvidal is a fight fans believe could be next for the 170-pound gold. Everything seems to check out given the circumstances. UFC president Dana White wants Conor McGregor to fight the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson, Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards are set to clash in March, and Usman has denied Abe Kawa’s claim that he’s out indefinitely with an injury.

Who’s out indefinitely?? — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 20, 2020

Usman Not Convinced Masvidal Wants To Fight Him

“The Nigerian Nightmare” took to his Twitter account to claim that “Gamebred” is trying to avoid a fight with him.

For all you real fans out there that know what’s up @GamebredFighter is doing everything possible to avoid taking this L @danawhite has spoken so STFU and take this ass whooping like the journeyman you are and then you can go fight Conor #OnceaBumalwaysaBum — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 20, 2020

Masvidal is sure to take issue with Usman’s theory. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Masvidal said it would give him great pleasure to silence Usman (h/t MMAMania).

“There is just something about his face, I don’t like it and it doesn’t sit well with me. I don’t like his attitude, either. These little comments of ‘who,’ I have been doing this for 16 f*cking years. I’m the fighter of the year, in your f*cking weight class and you’re going to be petty and corny ass troll to say who.

“But this dude ain’t go no personality. He’s got like 17 personalities but not one of them is made for TV, so I want to f*ck his ass up.”