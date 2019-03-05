Coach Says Kamaru Usman ‘Kinda Broke’ Tyron Woodley At UFC 235

Kamaru Usman’s coach feels what his fighter did to Tyron Woodley is business as usual.

Usman turned in a dominant display in his welterweight title bout against Woodley at UFC 235. While Woodley had an answer for every title challenger, it was the complete opposite against Usman. “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” pressure was too much for “The Chosen One” to handle. All Woodley could do is simply survive before watching Usman be crowned the new 170-pound king.

Henri Hooft Talks Kamaru Usman’s Dominance

Usman’s coach Henri Hooft appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” He explained why he wasn’t surprised to see Usman’s brilliance:

“Of course it’s something special to win a belt at the end, but according to training and everything, how the fight went, it was like Kamaru is the last couple of fights — progressing, putting a lot of pressure, doing what he does best, put his will on his opponent, and you saw what happened. He kinda broke the opponent and won every round. So yeah, it was great. His fight IQ is so high that, as a coach, you don’t really need to do a lot. … And what he did the last couple of years with his career and now with the belt, that’s something that he really did by himself. He’s a different guy.”

Usman is expected to defend his gold against Colby Covington next. Things have quickly gotten heated between the two. One day after UFC 235, Usman and Covington nearly came to blows in Las Vegas.

Can Kamaru Usman continue to dominate the welterweight division?