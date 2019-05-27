Kamaru Usman Hopes Colby Covington Is ‘Man Enough’ To Fight Him

Kamaru Usman insists that Colby Covington is the reason they didn’t fight sooner.

Usman is the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder. “The Nigerian Nightmare” captured UFC gold with his dominant unanimous decision victory over Tyron Woodley. Covington is due for the next crack at the welterweight title, but Usman isn’t convinced that “Chaos” wants the fight.

Kamaru Usman Hopes Colby Covington Accepts Bout

Usman spoke to reporters during a media scrum. The welterweight kingpin made it clear that he feels Covington has avoided him in the past (via BJPenn.com):

“I wanted Colby because I’ve wanted Colby for three years now. They’ve offered me that fight at least 4-5 times, and I’ve accepted it each and every time. He’s the guy who has turned down the fight. I hope he’s man enough now to man up and take the fight.”

Covington held the interim welterweight title back in June 2018 when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos. “Chaos” was later stripped of the gold when he underwent nasal surgery rather than take a Sept. 2018 bout with Woodley. Darren Till ended up getting the bout and was submitted in the second round.

Do you think Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington is truly the next UFC welterweight title bout?