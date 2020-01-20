Kamaru Usman Comments On Twitter Account Being Hacked

Kamaru Usman has spoken out on his Twitter account being hacked.

Just ahead of UFC 246, Usman’s Twitter account sent threats to Conor McGregor’s girlfriend Dee Devlin. Here’s one of those tweets.

“I’ll f–k your wife while slapping the f–k outta you punk.”

Another one referenced sexual acts involving Devlin and also posted screenshots of a bank account claiming to belong to Usman. The UFC welterweight champion’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, immediately said that his fighter’s Twitter account had been hacked.

Kamaru Usman Responds To Twitter Hacking

“The Nigerian Nightmare” was able to regain control of his account. Here is his response to what transpired on Saturday night.

It’s really sad and scary that we live in a world where someone can wake up only with the intentions to cause harm to someone else. Whomever it was that did what you did Saturday night, Just know that KARMA catches us all 👊🏾. — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 20, 2020

“It’s really sad and scary that we live in a world where someone can wake up only with the intentions to cause harm to someone else. Whomever it was that did what you did Saturday night, Just know that KARMA catches us all.”

During the UFC 246 post-fight press conference, McGregor said he wasn’t sold on the story that Usman’s account was hacked (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I’m pretty skeptical of that,” McGregor said. “I’m skeptical of that, because one came through early, and it had all the hallmarks of that little (expletive) weasel Ali. They give him control of the accounts. He had Frankie (Edgar’s) account, he had Henry (Cejudo’s) account. This has been going on a while. He gets it and write something through their thing. I’ve been in discussions with some of these athletes, as well, to try to come on board and help them out with that. Then the way it was written, I knew exactly where it came from, and now all of a sudden a little bit heavier ones then it became a hack job. Whatever. I don’t know what the (expletive) is going on tonight. It’s been a weird night. The two guys doing the mad stuff. I don’t know.”