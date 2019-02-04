Kamaru Usman Confronts Ben Askren Backstage At UFC 235 Presser (Video)

Being called “Marty From Nebraska” doesn’t fly with Kamaru Usman after all.

Ben Askren hasn’t been shy in calling out several Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters. Askren has roasted many welterweights, but at first he didn’t really bash Usman. In fact, “Funky” has said he doesn’t have bad things to say about “The Nigerian Nightmare” but constantly calls him “Marty From Nebraska.” At first, Usman told Ariel Helwani that he wasn’t bothered by the nickname, but he got confrontational when meeting Askren in person.

Usman & Askren Meet Face-To-Face

During the UFC 235 press conference, Askren said that Usman threatened him backstage and he was sure to let the next 170-pound title challenger know that this is what he signed up for. Anatomy of a Fighter posted a video of the confrontation:

Askren and Usman traded barbs when “Funky” offered to fight last month. Askren called Usman a hypocrite for not taking the fight. Usman responded by calling Askren “the new prostitute in the yard.”

Usman will challenge UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on March 2. The bout will serve as UFC 235’s co-main event. Woodley and Askren are longtime friends and training partners. During the UFC 235 presser, Woodley and Usman engaged in the most heated exchange of the session.

Askren will be taking on Robbie Lawler before Woodley and Usman do battle. This will be “Funky’s” promotional debut. Lawler is a former UFC champion and is currently the sixth-ranked UFC welterweight. A win for Askren would catapult him up the rankings quicker than any debuting UFC fighter in quite some time.

Do you think Kamaru Usman is losing focus on his title bout?