Kamaru Usman believes Colby Covington should’ve been active instead of waiting around for a title unification bout.

Usman will be receiving the next shot at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight gold. “The Nigerian Nightmare” will meet UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the co-main event of UFC 235 on March 2. Covington had at one point appeared to be a lock for a title unification bout against Woodley, but that plan was derailed.

Usman Responds To Covington’s Issues With UFC

Speaking to MMAFighting’s Marc Raimondi, Usman said he feels Covington’s current situation is his own doing:

“You should know how it goes by now. Is that the first time someone’s been promised something and it didn’t come through? No, it’s not the first time. You can’t sit there and sit on your hands and say, ‘you know what, I can get this whenever I want so I’m just gonna sit and eat cake right now and hopefully I’ll get it whenever I’m ready to go.’ No, it doesn’t work like that. And that’s part of one thing I’ve always been on [in] my career. I’ve always been ready for that opportunity. I don’t wanna be the guy sitting at home and then the opportunity presents itself and I’m like, ‘oh sh*t I’m not ready for that.’ No, I’ve always been ready. He wasn’t ready, now the company’s saying, ‘hey there’s an opportunity.’ I’m ready to go so we’re making it happen.”

Kamaru Usman discusses the UFC’s decision to give him and not Colby Covington the next shot at welterweight champ Tyron Woodley. Watch full interview: https://t.co/EgsgHC5WEQ pic.twitter.com/bAhGv0YOpC — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 6, 2019

Covington has blasted UFC president Dana White since the decision was made to have Usman fight Woodley at UFC 235. The former interim UFC welterweight champion has called White “Uncle Fester” and said he “doesn’t have the balls” to release him. White is none too pleased with those words as he now says Covington will have to earn his welterweight title opportunity again.

Do you agree with Kamaru Usman?