Kamaru Usman Dismisses Immediate UFC Rematch With Colby Covington

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman doesn’t see why Colby Covington should get an immediate rematch.

Back in Dec. 2019, Usman put his 170-pound gold on the line against Covington. The welterweight title bout headlined UFC 245 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was Usman who emerged victorious in MMA News’ “Fight of the Year” via fifth-round TKO.

Usman Isn’t Sold On Covington Rematch

While Usman vs. Covington was highly competitive, “The Nigerian Nightmare” doesn’t feel the need for an immediate rematch. He explained why during an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto (via BJPenn.com).

“A lot of people are saying ‘rematch with Colby, rematch with Colby’, like, why the f*** does Colby deserve a rematch?” Usman said. “Was he the champion that I just took the belt off of? That’s the craziest thing to me. A contender fights for the belt and gets knocked out, and then everyone is like ‘rematch?’. For what? But down the line I would absolutely love to fight him again because it was a fun fight.”

Jorge Masvidal appeared to be the clear number one contender for Usman’s gold at one point. UFC president Dana White would reveal that something else may be in store for “Gamebred.” Masvidal has expressed interest in a rematch with Nate Diaz.

Usman has said that Leon Edwards would’ve been next but he can’t get into the United States due to travel restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. “The Nigerian Nightmare” has been turning his attention to Conor McGregor. Usman admits he doesn’t feel McGregor is gung-ho about potentially fighting him.

The UFC welterweight champion hasn’t been in action since the Covington bout. He had just two fights in 2019 due to hernia surgery and he may not even top that number in 2020 at this rate. If Usman is to be believed, however, he wants to return to the Octagon as soon as possible.