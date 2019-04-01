Kamaru Usman Has Kind Words For Eddie Alvarez Following Loss In ONE Championship Debut

Kamaru Usman is offering words of encouragement for Eddie Alvarez.

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holders Alvarez and Demetrious Johhnson made their ONE Championship debuts yesterday (March 31) in Tokyo, Japan. While Johnson emerged victorious, Alvarez did not. “The Underground King” was stopped in the first round by Timofey Nastyukhin.

Usman Supports Alvarez Following ONE: A New Era

UFC welterweight champion Usman took to his Twitter account to show Alvarez his support following the upset loss:

Classic @Ealvarezfight go to a new promotion take an L and then rip thru the entire division and run away with the belt 🏃🏽‍♂️🏃🏽‍♂️#MinorSetbackforaMajorComeback — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 31, 2019

“Classic [Eddie Alvarez], go to a new promotion take an L and then rip thru the entire division and run away with the belt. [Minor setback for a major comeback].”

Alvarez left the UFC after fighting out of his contract. The former UFC lightweight champion hoped to defeat Dustin Poirier to get a better offer from the promotion, but he couldn’t pull it off. Alvarez has gone 1-3, 1 NC in his last five outings. At the age of 35 and having a history of wars inside the cage, many are now wondering how much Alvarez has left in the tank.

As for Usman, he’s in the prime of his career. “The Nigerian Nightmare” pulled off a dominating unanimous decision win over Tyron Woodley to become the new UFC welterweight king. He’s expected to defend his gold against Colby Covington once he recovers from hernia surgery.