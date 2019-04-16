Kamaru Usman Says ‘Entitled’ Colby Covington Must Beg For UFC Title Shot

Kamaru Usman believes Colby Covington expects things to be handed to him.

Usman captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight gold last month. He turned in a dominant performance over Tyron Woodley, who had ruled the 170-pound division for almost three years. UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Covington will be Usman’s next title challenger.

Usman Wants Covington To Beg For A Shot

Usman spoke to reporters backstage at UFC 236. “The Nigerian Nightmare” said that Covington hasn’t put in the work that he has to earn the opportunity for gold (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Now you have to beg me for that fight. We all know Colby has avoided this fight for a long, long time. And you know what? Now it’s time for you to do the appropriate work to make sure that you deserve this. Because that’s what he does, that’s what he thrives on – he thinks he deserves everything. He always puts out out there ‘I deserve this, this is what you owe me.’ No. It’s not about that. You’re not in the driver’s seat to make that decision.

“This guy feels really entitled, and you see him all the time, and especially now, this whole rant ‘Dana you promised me this, why did you give me this interim belt? He nags, and that’s just kind of his mentality, how he goes about situations – and that’s not who I am. We immigrated here to give me that opportunity. I had to take that opportunity. I had to put my heart and soul into what I was going to do in order to be at the pinnacle. I put the hard work in, which is why I’m in the position I’m at now.”

The seeds have certainly been planted for this feud. Covington traded barbs with Usman right after the UFC 236 co-main event and even interrupted Usman’s open workout session before the event took place. One day after UFC 236, Usman and Covington nearly came to blows in Las Vegas.