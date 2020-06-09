Kamaru Usman Fires Back At Nate Diaz: ‘Sit The F*ck Down’

Kamaru Usman has unleashed a fiery response to Nate Diaz.

Earlier today (June 9), it was announced that Usman will put his UFC welterweight gold on the line against Gilbert Burns. The title bout is set to headline UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi on July 11. This will be the UFC’s first pay-per-view in “Fight Island,” which is the Yas Island.

Kamaru Usman Blasts Nate Diaz In Response

Diaz hopped on his Twitter account and ripped Usman and Burns. He expressed his belief that both men were played by the UFC. Diaz was critical of Usman for taking an opponent other than Masvidal simply because Burns took less money. The Stockton native also said he doesn’t see Usman vs. Burns as a real title fight.

Usman wasn’t about to hold his tongue as he delivered the following response on his Twitter account.

Funny I didn’t hear you volunteering when they were looking for the next victim… 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/u4UnI23QGi — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 9, 2020

“Funny I didn’t hear you volunteering when they were looking for the next victim…”

Your Bum Ass, the other “said guy” who just embarrassed your ass, and McNuggets Bum ass all ran and hid. So shut TF up and Sit TF down. Oh and don’t forget to buy the PPV 😉👊🏿 #UFC251 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 9, 2020

“Your Bum Ass, the other “said guy” who just embarrassed your ass, and McNuggets Bum ass all ran and hid. So shut TF up and Sit TF down. Oh and don’t forget to buy the PPV.”

Masvidal was originally considered to be a lock for the next welterweight title shot. At one point, UFC president Dana White revealed plans to book Usman vs. Masvidal for July. Those plans went south as negotiations between Masvidal and the UFC broke down. “Gamebred” claimed he was only offered half the money he made for the Diaz fight back in Nov. 2019.

For the past few days, Masvidal has been vocal about the pay structure in UFC. He criticized the UFC over the revenue split for fighters when compared to other major sports organizations. He also told the UFC brass to release him if they feel he isn’t worth the money. White isn’t budging on that proposal.