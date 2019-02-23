Kamaru Usman Feels GSP ‘Robbed’ Tyron Woodley Of A Fight

Kamaru Usman believes part of the reason Tyron Woodley is disrespected has to do with never being able to fight Georges St-Pierre.

On March 2, Usman will challenge Woodley for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title. The bout will serve as UFC 235’s co-main event. UFC 235 will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kamaru Usman Speaks On GSP vs. Tyron Woodley Never Happening

Usman spoke to MMAJunkie.com and said he believes Woodley was robbed of a fight with St-Pierre:

“I’m thankful for Tyron. I know it’s not ultimately 100 percent his decision, because if he had his decision I wasn’t his first pick to fight. But, I’m thankful he went through with it and signed the contract because he did give me the opportunity I felt Georges robbed him of. Georges didn’t give him that opportunity and I feel like that’s part of why Tyron deals with the disrespect he deals with as champion. I do believe sometimes he shoots himself in the foot at times for sure, but he deals with a lot more than a lot of the other champions because people feel he didn’t beat the champion of the previous time.”

St-Pierre announced his retirement on Thursday (Feb. 21). He leaves the sport of mixed martial arts with a 26-2 record. He was a two-time welterweight champion and the former middleweight title holder.

Do you think Tyron Woodley was robbed of a fight, or did Georges St-Pierre not owe anybody anything?