Kamaru Usman: I’m More American Than Colby Covington Is

Kamaru Usman says he can see through Colby Covington’s MAGA shtick and believes he’s more American than “Chaos.”

On Dec. 14, Usman will defend his UFC welterweight championship against Covington. The UFC initially wanted these two to clash at UFC 244 this past Saturday night (Nov. 2), but negotiations didn’t go well. Ultimately, a deal was worked out and the title bout will now headline UFC 245 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Usman Says He’s More American Than Covington

Usman was born in Nigeria but moved to the United States when he was a child. He believes he has more American blood flowing through his veins than Covington as he told Kristine Leahy of FAIR GAME (via MMAJunkie.com).

“This country is built off of immigrants, so when did we get to the point where it’s like we need to divide, we need to push this immigrant out, or that immigrant, or separate, and so I feel like that’s what he’s pushing,” Usman said in an interview with Kristine Leahy on FAIR GAME. “That’s what he’s trying to say, and I need to let him know that I am more American than he is. I am absolutely more American than he is.”

Usman went on to say that as an immigrant, he did things the right way and never expected anything to be handed to him.

“I’m an immigrant who came here, worked his tail off to get to where I am,” Usman added. “I did everything right. I didn’t cheat anybody. I didn’t lie, I didn’t do any of the things that they’re trying to say immigrants do. I didn’t do any of that. I paid my dues, and I got what he wanted. I’m sitting up here, and he’s down here looking up at me, so I need to remind him, I’m more American than he is. I’m the one living the American Dream.”