Kamaru Usman Is Done Serving As Backup Fighter

UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman was the backup plan in place for UFC 228. The pay-per-view (PPV) was headlined by a 170-pound title fight between Tyron Woodley and Darren Till. There was a ton of concern regarding Till’s ability to make weight. As a result, Usman was on standby in case anything went awry.

Of course, Till made weight and would go on to be submitted in the second round by “T-Wood.” Usman tells ESPN that his days of being a backup plan fighter are likely done:

“I think I’m high enough to where I’m in a position I don’t have to that anymore,” Usman said. “I did it for this fight because I want to be the champion [but] they put another guy ahead of me. I’ve already proved I have what it takes to be the champion, I’m right there.”

There’s no doubt in Usman’s mind that his championship opportunity will one day come. But he would also like an opportunity to get his hands on former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington:

”This is the thing, if they put Colby in front of me then yes. Of course, if I had a choice I’d take the championship fight because the life of a challenger is way different than the life of a champion,” Usman said.

”[But] I’d definitely take that belt, and then go out and beat [Covington]. I really want to beat him up, but he doesn’t supersede the reason I joined and I got into this sport, which is becoming a champion.”

