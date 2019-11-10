Kamaru Usman Is ‘Very Interested’ In Jorge Masvidal Fight

Kamaru Usman believes Jorge Masvidal is more hype than skill at this point, but he is interested in the fight.

The welterweight champion really wonders just how good “Gamebred” is and whether or not his wins over Darren Till and Ben Askren were luck or skill.

“I wouldn’t say [I’ve been] impressed,” Usman explained to MMA Fighting. “Because it’s Masvidal, nothing’s changed. He’s the same guy. He’s fought the same way forever. It’s just the luck of the draw. He’s getting that luck of the draw.

“Let’s be honest, Darren Till dropped him in the first round of their fight, and let’s say if he didn’t land that punch [in the second round], how does that fight play out? Had he not landed that knee [against Ben Askren]—and I’m not going to say it’s lucky because he drilled that—how does that fight play out? There’s a lot of questions to be answered.”

Although there are questions to be answered, Usman knows it is a fight he wants and is intrigued by the matchup.

“He’s got a lot of hype right now, and he’s been in this sport for a long, long time,” Usman said. “But at the end of the day, does it really matter that you have all that hype if you never get to the pinnacle of the sport? I like the fact that that he has all this hype. It brings a lot of eyes. So if he does make it to me and that fight is made, I would actually be very, very interested in that.”

For the fight to happen, Kamaru Usman will need to get past Colby Covington at UFC 245.