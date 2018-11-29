UFC’s Kamaru Usman: I Am The Most Dangerous Guy At Welterweight

Kamaru Usman feels he’s the biggest threat in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) welterweight division.

Usman is set to do battle with Rafael dos Anjos tomorrow night (Nov. 30). The two will collide in the main event of TUF 28 Finale. This is a big opportunity for Usman as dos Anjos is a former UFC champion. A win for “The Nigerian Nightmare” could lead to his first UFC title opportunity.

Kamaru Usman Says He’s A Nightmare For Welterweights

Usman recently spoke to Damon Martin. The fifth ranked UFC welterweight said all 170-pounders should beware (via MMA Weekly):

“I am the best welterweight in the world. I am the most dangerous guy in that division. That’s why people don’t want to call my name. That’s why people don’t want to fight me. When I have the belt, of course in order to get that belt, they’re going to have to fight me. So that’s what I need. I need to go out there and make that statement.”

Usman has been on a tear. He’s riding a 12-fight winning streak. Eight of those wins have been under the UFC banner, not including his time in “The Ultimate Fighter” house. Usman is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Demian Maia.

As for dos Anjos, he’ll look to put his loss to Colby Covington behind him. After going 3-0 as a welterweight, dos Anjos fell short in his bid to capture interim gold. He believes a victory over Usman can get him another title shot.

Who are you picking, Kamaru Usman or Rafael dos Anjos?