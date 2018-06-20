Kamaru Usman Nearing New Multi-Fight UFC Deal

Kamaru Usman is primed to deliver nightmares to the welterweight division for many years to come. On the premiere episode of Ariel & The Bad Guy, Ariel Helwani announced that although Usman only has one fight remaining on his UFC contract, that will soon change:

“They’re working on a long-term deal,” Helwani said. “They’re very close to signing it—a multi-fight deal for Kamaru Usman. So he is not going anywhere.”

Following Kamaru Usman’s victory over Emil Meek at UFC Fight Night 124, there was some turmoil between Usman and UFC President Dana White when White denigrated Usman for his now infamous 30% remarks. Also, Usman had been struggling to get a ranked opponent and was growing in frustration at the UFC for allowing fighters to pick and choose.

All appears to be rosy now for Kamaru Usman, with Usman coming off his first headliner at UFC Chile, which saw The Nigerian Nightmare finally pitted against a highly ranked opponent in Demian Maia, and Usman would respond with a one-sided unanimous decision victory, placing Usman right outside the top five of the division and within striking distance of a title shot. Kamaru Usman had the opportunity to have his first sit-down meeting with Dana White to work on a new deal and perhaps clear the air about past misunderstandings, and the meeting was a success:

“My meeting with Dana was great,” Usman told Helwani. “I went into the meeting not knowing what to expect, but after the meeting, I got a lot more clarity. He showed me good hospitality and we both share a mutual respect. I excited for the future with the company.”

With a multi-fight deal around the bend and an undefeated UFC record of 8-0 for Usman, that future looks very bright for the Nigerian Nightmare, and possibly very grim for the rest of the welterweight division.

What do you think the future holds for Kamaru Usman?