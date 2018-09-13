Kamaru Usman isn’t concerned with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White saying Colby Covington is next in line for a welterweight title shot.

Usman served as an emergency replacement opponent for the UFC 228 main event. Many believe Usman was on standby due to Darren Till’s past weight cutting issues. Till made weight and challenged welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. “The Chosen One” retained his 170-pound gold via second-round submission.

Kamaru Usman Not Worried About Colby Covington’s Likely Title Shot

Despite Woodley vs. Covington seemingly being the hot ticket at welterweight, Usman told reporters that things can always change (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m not dwelling solely on what Dana said yesterday, because tomorrow Dana could change his mind. “I truly want to put my hands through his (Colby Covington’s) face. That’s a guy that the world will be watching as well.”

Usman is the sixth ranked UFC welterweight. He’s coming off a unanimous decision victory over Demian Maia. A report claimed that “The Nigerian Nightmare” is set to clash with Rafael dos Anjos at TUF 28 Finale. Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz dismissed the news. Time will tell what will ultimately be next for Usman, but a top five opponent seems to be a no brainer.

There’s a good chance that another win for Usman will get him a title shot. If Woodley beats Covington, then the UFC will likely opt for a fresh match-up rather than have Stephen Thompson fight for the gold again. If Covington wins, then Usman will likely be in a good spot due to his bad blood with “Chaos.”

Do you think there’s any chance Kamaru Usman jumps ahead of Colby Covington for a welterweight title opportunity?