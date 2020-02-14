Kamaru Usman On Potential Conor McGregor Bout: ‘I Like Red Panty Night Myself’

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman wouldn’t mind sharing the Octagon with Conor McGregor for a big payday.

It’s no secret that McGregor is MMA’s most popular fighter. McGregor’s reach goes beyond the sport and he has become a mainstream figure over the years. That’s why it isn’t surprising when other fighters want a piece of the pie.

Usman Admits He Likes Red Panty Night

While Usman is likely set to defend his welterweight gold against Jorge Masvidal in July, he certainly isn’t ruling out the possibility of sharing the Octagon with McGregor as he told media members backstage at UFC 247 (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Everybody likes Red Panty Night, right? I like Red Panty Night myself,” he explained. “So, it is what it is. Once those contracts are signed, everything is signed, sealed and delivered.”

Usman believes that a bout with the “Notorious” one isn’t far fetched.

“Absolutely, what? That might be the nice Red Panty Night with the laces and everything. Anything could happen. Let’s just say that, anything could happen.”

McGregor was recently asked if he’d be intrigued by matchups with Usman and Masvidal. “Mystic Mac” didn’t appear to be enthusiastic about a bout with Usman. During the UFC 246 post-fight press conference, McGregor compared Usman’s fighting style to the “sniff the jock” style of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Usman is coming off a fifth-round TKO victory over Colby Covington in late 2019. The bout was largely contested in the standup and only went to the ground when Covington was knocked down in the final frame.

As for McGregor, he’s coming off a successful return to the Octagon. He stopped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via TKO in just 40 seconds last month. The welterweight bout headlined UFC 246 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC president Dana White wants to book McGregor vs. the winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson next.

Do you think Kamaru Usman vs. Conor McGregor is a bout that will ever happen?