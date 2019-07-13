Kamaru Usman On Potential UFC Title Shot For Jorge Masvidal: ‘Slow Down’

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says he wouldn’t mind putting his gold on the line against Jorge Masvidal, but urges people to pump the brakes.

The status of the welterweight title picture is up in the air. While Colby Covington was initially set to be next in line for a shot at the UFC welterweight title, Usman is still recovering from hernia surgery. Covington will return to action against Robbie Lawler on Aug. 3 at UFC Newark.

Usman Comments On Masvidal Potentially Getting Title Shot

With his five-second flying knee knockout over Ben Askren, many believe Masvidal can leapfrog Covington for the next title opportunity even if “Chaos” defeats Lawler. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman weighed in on the possibility:

“Slow down people. Slow down, slow down. Listen, that’s not necessarily up to me. That’s up to the company. My job is to prepare whoever they throw in front of me next, take care of them and continue my title reign. So I don’t care who they put in front of me. If it’s him, if it’s Colby, if it’s Woodley, if it’s Ponzinibbio.”

When asked if he’d be open to defending his gold against Masvidal, Usman’s answer was clear.

“Yeah I don’t mind. I don’t care. Like I said, it’s not up to me it’s up to the company. I’ll take anybody.”