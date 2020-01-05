Kamaru Usman on Why GSP Fight Makes Sense & McGregor Doesn’t

Kamaru Usman has stated that a fight with GSP is a dream fight for himself, and he also believes that a fight with McGregor would be a nightmare for his opponent.

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is coming off of his first successful title defense at UFC 245 against Colby Covington in a bout that proved to be an instant classic. For his encore, he would like to fight Georges St-Pierre in his first defense in spite of the fact that an even bigger name, Conor McGregor, touched on an interest to compete for the welterweight title soon (Via MMA Fighting):

“It’s a fight that makes sense,” Usman said of a bout against GSP. “Let’s be honest, people are talking about a lot of these different fights. Conor [McGregor] — Conor doesn’t even really make sense. Sure, if he comes in the division and beats someone pretty high up there and really makes the case for himself that he can really handle himself in the division, then absolutely I would entertain that fight.

“But GSP, that’s a fight that makes sense. A champion, didn’t lose his belt, and comes back for his belt and to extend his record, which I’m on the heels of. Who wouldn’t want to see that? That’s a fight that actually makes sense. I would say that’s No. 1.”

Kamaru Usman recently responded to Conor McGregor’s admission of the welterweight title catching the glint of his eye with a dire warning for the Irishman:

My man @TheNotoriousMMA please just go in there and take your L from cowboy. Don’t even dream of this WW strap because that dream can turn into an Nightmare fast. — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 4, 2020

“My man @TheNotoriousMMA, please just go in there and take your L from cowboy. Don’t even dream of this WW strap because that dream can turn into an Nightmare fast.” Usman tweeted.

In addressing Georges St-Pierre as a potential adversary, Usman’s tone was much more reverent and respectful.

“A fight with Georges St-Pierre, I think that would speak volumes for itself,” Usman said. “I’m looking to fight two times, if not three in 2020. If the opportunities present themselves, I would try to be ready for those opportunities. [If] Georges comes in, giving me that opportunity to break the record fighting him would be tremendous.”

Which fight would you be more interested in seeing? Kamaru Usman vs. Georges St-Pierre or Kamaru Usman vs. Conor McGregor?