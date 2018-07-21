Usman and Manager Pitch UFC 228 Solution to Dana White

Kamaru Usman and his manager have a solution to the bedlam that has subsumed the welterweight division’s title picture this week: Usman vs. Till.

With Colby Covington declining to face Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 and Darren Till alleging that Tyron Woodley rejected to fight him at the same event, we are still left without a main event for UFC 228. Kamaru Usman took to Twitter to post his thoughts and proposed resolution for the division to boss Dana White:

“Dana, I don’t understand why we keep letting these boys hold up the division. They gone runnin’. They don’t want to fight. It’s time to reward the people that want to fight. I’m ready to fight. Darren Till’s ready to fight. We’ve been at it for a while. UK vs. Nigeria. It’s time to make that happen, Dana.”

While Usman was not specific about the when and where, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, was quite clear about where the Usman camp wanted the fight to take place at and at what stakes:

Colby is not ready, woodley is not ready. Let’s make @USMAN84kg vs @darrentill2 for the real belt Main event in Dallas — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 20, 2018

It’s one thing to possibly strip Colby Covington of the interim welterweight title, but it’s another thing entirely to strip Tyron Woodley of the official championship. As far-fetched as the possibility of Usman and Till pulling a Khabib/Iaquinta for a vacated welterweight championship at UFC 228 may sound, as the saying goes, closed mouths don’t get fed. But belt or no belt, Kamaru Usman vs. Darren Till would be one of the best fights the welterweight division could put together right now and a must-see for fight fans.

Do you think Dana White should make Kamaru Usman vs. Darren Till for the title at UFC 228 if Covington are Woodley have refused to accept offered fights?