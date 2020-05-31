Kamaru Usman Praises Gilbert Burns Following Tyron Woodley Win

Kamaru Usman shared nothing but praise for his teammate, Gilbert Burns and his win over Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC on ESPN 9.

Woodley was fighting for the first time since he lost his title to Usman back at UFC 235 in March of 2019. “The Chosen One” said all week Burns wouldn’t be ready for him and he would take him into deep waters. Yet, that is far from what happened as the Brazilian dominated the fight and won every single round.

After the fight ended, Burns called for his title shot against his teammate and longtime friend in Usman. For many fighters, they don’t want to fight their teammates but Burns knows he deserves it and the champ was impressed by his performance.

What a great performance by my man @GilbertDurinho #UFCVegas — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 31, 2020

“What a great performance by my man @GilbertDurinho #UFCVegas,” Usman tweeted.

Kamaru Usman currently, does not have a fight booked. Who he defends his title against next is unknown. The logical opponent was Jorge Masvidal, yet “Gamebred” has turned his attention to rematching Nate Diaz. So, perhaps Burns does get his wish of fighting for the belt.

Regardless, it was a dominant performance from Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman shared nothing but praise for his teammate.