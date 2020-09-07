Monday, September 7, 2020

Kamaru Usman Praises Michel Pereira: ‘It Was A Spectacular Performance From Him’

By Cole Shelton

UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman was very impressed with Michel Pereira’s UFC Vegas 9 win over Zelim Imadaev.

Pereira was looking to snap his two-fight losing streak. He had a strong showing as he dominated Imadaev on the feet. He dropped him a couple of times and picking him apart at range and eventually got a submission win.

For Usman, he was impressed with the Brazilian’s performance.

“I loved everything that I saw from him because he proved to everybody, our bosses, and myself included, that he can be a full complete fighter,” Usman said on the post-fight show (h/t MMAJunkie). “I mean, everything was spectacular. His awareness, his cage awareness, the way he was moving, the way he was setting up those traps moving side-to-side and then landing those big shots. It was a spectacular performance from him.”

Although Pereira is just 2-2 in the UFC, he does show flashes of being a very good striker. So, for Kamaru Usman, he isn’t sure what will be next for the Brazilian. He does think he will be paired up with a big name in the very near future.

“I think this is a guy that’s looking to get paired up against someone big in the future, the near future,” Usman said.

ViaMMAJunkie

