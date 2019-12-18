Kamaru Usman Questions if Conor McGregor Has a Death Wish

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is convinced that if Conor McGregor decides to challenge him for the welterweight championship, it can only mean one thing: he has a death wish.

Conor McGregor will be competing at welterweight for the second time in his career when he main events UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone inside the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A win over Cerrone would be two consecutive wins in the division, and one step closer to a welterweight title shot if he wanted it. Then again, being that Conor McGregor is the biggest draw in the history of the sport, it’s entirely possible that one win would be enough. After all, UFC President Dana White is already on the record in saying that McGregor would be getting another lightweight title shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov if he and Khabib both won their next matchups.

But the thought of McGregor challenging for the welterweight title was a dead topic for several months until the Irishman revived it following Kamaru Usman’s UFC 245 victory over Colby Covington:

145. 155. 170. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 15, 2019

“145. 155. 170,” McGregor tweeted, seemingly indicating that he would add the 170-lb championship to his belt collection consisting of 145 and 155 titles.

After discovering McGregor’s tweet, Kamaru Usman came to the conclusion that if McGregor is serious, there will be another death in this topic: the subject, Conor McGregor (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“He must want to die,” Usman told TMZ Sports. “I mean like, what? He must want to die. This is not ’45, ’55. Like I will – you saw what Khabib (Nurmagomedov) did to him. Like, I’m – oh, my God. It wouldn’t even be fair if I fought Conor.

“Much respect to Conor for what he’s done for this sport and transcended it but nah, this ain’t what you want,” Usman said. “You just sit down, little man, sit down. Learn to walk before you can run because I would hurt that guy.”

Do you think it would be a good idea for Conor McGregor to challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship?