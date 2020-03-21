Kamaru Usman Rips Jorge Masvidal: ‘He Seriously Thinks He’s A Superstar’

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman thinks Jorge Masvidal is drinking his own Kool-Aid.

Usman and Masvidal have been trading barbs since UFC 245 wrapped up. When Usman was asked about a potential showdown with Masvidal, the 170-pound champion responded by saying, “who?” The two continued to go back-and-forth until they met in person on Radio Row during Super Bowl week. Usman and Masvidal had to be separated following a heated verbal exchange.

Usman Blasts Masvidal For Thinking He’s A Superstar

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Usman said he feels Masvidal has a false sense of self-worth and is undeserving of a welterweight title shot.

“Honestly, if I’m being honest, do I believe that he deserves the fight next? No, I don’t think that he deserves the fight. But at the same time, he’s got the hype right now.”

“He seriously thinks he’s a superstar. He’s talking about how I’m the most famous fighter, I’m more famous than Conor and this and that. You are drinking your own Kool-Aid right now. He forgets that literally less than a year ago or two years ago he was just ‘Journeyman George.'”

“Now you lost some weight, did a little Spanish reality show and came back and now he thinks he’s just Jacques Cousteau or something. My man, relax!”

UFC president Dana White revealed he plans to book Usman against Masvidal for International Fight Week. If all goes well, the welterweight title fight would take place on July 11 at UFC 252.

Usman is coming off a successful welterweight title defense against Colby Covington. He scored a fifth-round TKO victory over Covington back in Dec. 2019.

As for Masvidal, he’s riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, “Gamebred” has beaten Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till. All three victories ended in a knockout or TKO.