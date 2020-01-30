Kamaru Usman Rules Out Ever Fighting Khabib & Israel Adesanya

Don’t expect Kamaru Usman to ever share the Octagon with Khabib Nurmagomedov or Israel Adesanya.

Usman has a strong bond with both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Israel Adesanya in different ways. Usman and Nurmagomedov share the same manager, Ali Abdelaziz. Both Usman and Adesanya were born in Nigeria.

Usman Shuts Down Idea Of Fighting Khabib & Adesanya

Joe Rogan had Usman on as a guest during the JRE MMA Show. The UFC welterweight champion explained why he has no plans on ever fighting Nurmagomedov or Adesanya (h/t South China Morning Post).

“I would never fight Khabib – that’s my brother,” Usman said on the Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show on Wednesday. “It’s just like a mutual respect [so] I don’t see myself ever fighting Khabib.”

“And I don’t see myself fighting Israel. There have been quite a few people hinting towards it … but there’s plenty of people. Having two [champions] in Nigeria is better than having one hold two belts,” Usman said.

Both Nurmagomedov and Adesanya have title defenses set. “The Eagle” will put his UFC lightweight gold on the line against Tony Ferguson on April 18. Adesanya has his own title defense set as his UFC middleweight championship will be up for grabs against Yoel Romero on March 7.

Usman’s next bout hasn’t been set as he competed last month. “The Nigerian Nightmare” finished Colby Covington via fifth-round TKO.