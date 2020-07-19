Kamaru Usman Says Bout With Conor McGregor Is A ‘Lost Conversation’

Kamaru Usman doesn’t believe he’ll ever share the Octagon with Conor McGregor.

Usman is the reigning UFC welterweight champion. He’s coming off his second successful title defense. “The Nigerian Nightmare” defeated Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision at UFC 251. While Usman has been open to a big payday against McGregor, he’s convinced that it isn’t going to happen.

Kamaru Usman Dismisses Chance Of Fighting Conor McGregor

TMZ Sports caught up with Usman, who discussed why a clash with McGregor isn’t likely to happen (h/t BJPenn.com).

“That’s a lost conversation. That’s a lost cause. We both know Conor gets up to the welterweight division if he’s able to pick and chose lightweights with double-digit losses that he can pick off and not have to cut weight to get down to lightweight. That’s the only time. If Conor wants a piece at welterweight, he knows who the king of the division is. I’m not going anywhere. I’m right here,” Usman said.

Before announcing his retirement, McGregor seemed motivated to go after the UFC lightweight championship again. He even expressed his desire to move up to welterweight to capture the 170-pound gold. Usman seemed more than willing to give the “Notorious” one an opportunity but nothing materialized.

While UFC president Dana White doesn’t appear to be totally sold on McGregor’s retirement, he does admit that “Mystic Mac” has more than enough money to never step inside the Octagon again. Whenever White is asked about conversations with McGregor, White tells reporters that the “Notorious” one is retired and he isn’t thinking about fighters who claim they are done with MMA competition.

Usman is riding a 16-fight winning streak. He hasn’t lost since May 2013 in the lone defeat of his pro MMA career. As for McGregor, he was last seen inside the Octagon back in January. He took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. McGregor scored a TKO victory in 40 seconds.