Kamaru Usman Says Darren Till Might be Too Big For Welterweight

Kamaru Usman says Darren Till’s size may just be too big for 170 pounds.

Usman will be on standby in case the UFC 228 main event falls through. UFC 228 will take place on Sept 8. It’ll be held inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Tyron Woodley puts his welterweight title on the line against Till in the main event.

Till missed weight for the second time in his professional mixed martial arts career ahead of his bout with Stephen Thompson. He missed weight by 3.5 pounds. Video later surfaced of “The Gorilla’s” weight cutting and it wasn’t a pretty sight. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Usman talked about Till’s size possibly being too big for welterweight:

“With that Stephen Thompson fight, [Till] was given ample amount of time. He knew about that awhile. He was training and training and they were basically just trying to get ‘Wonderboy’ to take the fight and fly where they were fighting. You had ample amount of time, you didn’t have to travel, you were in your hometown, you slept in you bed and things still got in the way of you making that weight. Now when you don’t have ample amount of time, you have 48 days to train and get down to weight…I saw him in Vegas he’s a big guy, a really big guy. Now it’s 48 days to make weight and you have to travel to America. It makes it a lot more difficult.”

Usman would later go on to compare Till to Anthony Johnson. “Rumble” used to cut down to welterweight even though it was clear he was significantly larger than 170 pounds. Johnson eventually hit his stride as a light heavyweight.

