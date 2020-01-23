Kamaru Usman Says He Breaks Faces At Welterweight, Not Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman has fired back at Jorge Masvidal.

Usman is the reigning UFC welterweight champion. He’s coming off a fifth-round TKO victory over Colby Covington, which was “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” first title defense. In terms of his next potential challenger, there’s certainly a case for Masvidal.

Masvidal spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani and he made it clear that he dislikes Usman (h/t MMAMania).

“I’ll make a considerably larger paycheck with Conor [McGregor], but if it’s on the personal side, I would take a lot more pleasure in dismantling Usman’s face than I would Conor’s,” he added.

“I would have sincere joy inside of me like a kid on Christmas opening numerous gifts if Usman was the dude that I got to baptize.”

Usman caught wind of those comments and took to his Twitter account to respond.

“The face I make when I hear them say their [sic] gonna break someone’s face. We all know who breaks faces in this division. And That’s ‘ON GOD’ #AfricanPower.”

Quite literally, Usman has a point. He fractured Covington’s jaw during their UFC 245 battle last month. It’s unknown when the UFC welterweight champion will be back in action but it’s safe to say that there’s a demand for a clash with Masvidal.