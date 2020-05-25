Kamaru Usman Says He’d ‘Shag’ Conor McGregor If He Wanted To

Kamaru Usman believes Conor McGregor would be a lost puppy inside the Octagon with him.

It’s no secret that Usman would like a big payday. The UFC welterweight champion has expressed interest in a showdown with McGregor and he feels it would be a cakewalk. The “Notorious” one has blasted Usman’s fighting style and said it’s similar to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s, “sniff the jock” style.

Usman Thinks He’d Handle McGregor With Ease

Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, believes Jorge Masvidal has taken his attention off “The Nigerian Nightmare” in favor of a rematch with Nate Diaz. As a result, he sent the following tweet to McGregor.

It looks like #1 contender wants to fight Nate Diaz now . Good for him @TheNotoriousMMA hey you want a title shot ? Come to daddy @USMAN84kg will give you one and he promise first 2 rounds without takedowns only slaps 😂 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 24, 2020

Usman then posted a response making it clear that he doesn’t feel McGregor would provide much of a challenge.

I really don’t understand why you all want this man DEAD!!! I’d shag him in there if I wanted and he’d “DO NOTHIN” FOH 😒 pic.twitter.com/PvawNvX3Ru — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 25, 2020

Fight fans are still left to wonder what will be Usman’s next bout. UFC president Dana White said that Masvidal may not receive the next welterweight title shot as planned. When laying out plans for The Ultimate Fighter’s return, White mentioned the possibility of Usman and Colby Covington serving as opposing coaches. Masvidal’s name was also thrown in so “The Nigerian Nightmare” vs. “Gamebred” hasn’t been ruled out.

McGregor’s last bout was contested in the welterweight division. He went one-on-one with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The bout lasted just 40 seconds as McGregor scored the quick TKO win.