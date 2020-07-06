Kamaru Usman Says He’ll Ragdoll Jorge Masvidal & ‘Beat His Ass’ At UFC 251

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman plans to put a beating on Jorge Masvidal.

Usman was initially set to put his 170-pound gold on the line against Gilbert Burns. The bout was to take place on July 11 to headline UFC 251 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Plans changed when Burns was forced off the card after testing positive for COVID-19. Masvidal has stepped up as a replacement.

Kamaru Usman Vows To Ragdoll Jorge Masvidal On Saturday Night

Usman spoke to TMZ Sports after news broke of the Masvidal booking. “The Nigerian Nightmare” made it clear that he wants to maul “Gamebred” this weekend (h/t MMAJunkie).

“That’s my (expletive), absolutely,” Usman told TMZ. “They’re saying it’s a ‘BMF’ – they’re really considering this a real title, kind of an interim thing or whatever. They’re really considering this a title. So you know, yes – after I go out there and beat his ass and ragdoll him, that (expletive) is coming home with me so I can throw it in my closet.”

Masvidal was initially thought to have been next in line for the welterweight gold. UFC president Dana White even revealed those plans after a confrontation between Usman and Masvidal on Radio Row during Super Bowl week. Masvidal and the UFC couldn’t come to terms on a deal for the fight and Burns was given the title opportunity before his positive COVID-19 test.

Usman and Masvidal have had some heated words. Masvidal says Usman pretends to be a tough guy, but he claims the 170-pound ruler is actually a fan. Usman says he’s ready to make Masvidal “squeal like a pig.”

UFC 251 will also feature two more title bouts. Featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski will collide with Max Holloway in a rematch. Petr Yan and Jose Aldo are set to share the Octagon for the vacant UFC bantamweight championship.