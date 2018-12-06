Kamaru Usman Says He’s Accepted Jan. Fight vs. Colby Covington

Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman are the top two contenders in the welterweight division and, according to Kamaru Usman, a fight between the two has been offered four times in the past and that the UFC just upped it to number five, with the fight allegedly being offered to Usman for January of 2019:

“I’m going to go out there and knock out Colby Covington,” Usman told TMZ in a video released Wednesday. “That right now is the fight. The UFC just called, and they offered us that fight. They said, ‘Colby Covington in January.’ You know what I am going to do. Of course, I have accepted for the fifth time. I have accepted the fight. Right now, we are just waiting on him.

Kamaru Usman may have accepted the fight against Colby Covington, but that doesn’t mean he actually expects to see Covington standing across from him in the Octagon:

“Absolutely, I guarantee he says no,” Usman says. “I think there is a 0.00001 percent chance that Dana White will make him fight,” Usman said. “Dana can make the fight if he really wants the fight. If it is up to Colby Covington, no, he is biting his nails sitting at home saying ‘f**k what did I do… Well, guess what, you are going to fight me now, that’s all it is you are going to fight me now. The fight has been offered and I have accepted.

“I am going to go out there and do Tyron’s dirty work. I understand Tyron don’t wanna have to fight both us,” Usman said. “He wants to sit back and keep getting y’all big checks, y’all getting over there at TMZ. It is what it is. Don’t worry T, I’m going to go do the dirty work and after that, we are going to have to talk.”

What do you think the odds are that we see Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington next?