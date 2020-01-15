Kamaru Usman Says There Are More Worthy Contenders Than Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman does indeed know who Jorge Masvidal is but he isn’t sold on “Gamebred” as his next title challenger.

Usman is the reigning UFC welterweight champion. He is coming off a successful title defense against Colby Covington at UFC 245. After defeating Covington, Usman was asked by Jon Anik if Masvidal could be his next title challenger. “The Nigerian Nightmare” replied by asking, “who?” Masvidal responded with a video showing Usman’s past praise as well as his reaction to “Gamebred’s” five-second knockout over Ben Askren.

Usman Doesn’t Think Masvidal Deserves Next Title Shot

Speaking to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin, Usman explained why he ranks other fighters above Masvidal when it comes to welterweight title contention.

“He’s putting out that video saying I don’t know who he is. I absolutely know who he is. There’s just guys who are absolutely more deserving,” Usman said. “You’re telling me right now if Georges St-Pierre comes back, he’s not more deserving of that title shot than Jorge Masvidal? Absolutely he gets it.

“Of course I know who he is, but as far as him going out there with these antics like he’s more than deserving of a title shot, that he’s above a title shot. That’s why he’s talking about me and I don’t necessarily have to talk about him. People are asking me about the things he’s said.”