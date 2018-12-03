Kamaru Usman Scores Biggest Payday at ‘Ultimate Fighter’ 28 Finale

Kamaru Usman took home the biggest paycheck for any fighter competing at the TUF 28 finale with flyweight contender Joseph Benavidez just behind him on the salary list

Kamaru Usman scored the biggest payday for any fighter on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ 28 Finale card with his win over Rafael dos Anjos in the main event.

Usman dominated the former lightweight champion from start to finish en route to a unanimous decision victory while also earning an extra $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’.

Usman took home $150,000 in disclosed pay for the win along with the extra $50,000 for a bonus that made him the highest paid athlete on the card.

Flyweight contender Joseph Benavidez was right behind him in terms of total salary after he earned $146,000 for his TKO victory against Alex Perez.

Benavidez also earned a $50,000 bonus for a ‘Performance of the Night’ on the card.

Here are the full salaries for ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ 28 Finale courtesy of the Nevada State Athletic Commission:

Kamaru Usman: $200,000 — $75,000 to show, $75,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’

Rafael dos Anjos: $110,000

Juan Espino: $80,000 — $15,000 to show, $15,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’

Justin Frazier: $15,000

Macy Chiasson: $30,000 — $15,000 to show, $15,000 to win

Pannie Kianzad: $15,000

Pedro Munhoz: $90,000 — $45,000 to show, $45,000 to win

Bryan Caraway: $21,000

Edmen Shahbazyan: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Darren Stewart: $22,000

Antonina Shevchenko: $36,000 — $15,000 to show, $15,000 to win plus $6,000 from her opponent’s purse for missing weight

Ji Yeon Kim: $14,000 — Fined 30-percent ($6,000) of her purse for missing weight

Kevin Aguilar: $25,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win plus $5,000 from his opponent’s purse for missing weight

Rick Glenn: $20,000 — Fined 20-percent ($5,000) of his purse for missing weight.

Joseph Benavidez: $196,000 — $73,000 to show, $73,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’

Alex Perez: $22,000

Maurice Greene: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Michel Batista: $10,000

Leah Letson: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Julija Stoliarenko: $10,000

Roosevelt Roberts: $70,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’

Darrell Horcher: $15,000

Tim Means: $98,000 — $49,000 to show, $49,000 to win

Ricky Rainey: $14,000

Raoni Barcelos: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Chris Gutierrez: $10,000