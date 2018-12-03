Kamaru Usman Scores Biggest Payday at ‘Ultimate Fighter’ 28 Finale

Kamaru Usman scored the biggest payday for any fighter on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ 28 Finale card with his win over Rafael dos Anjos in the main event.
Usman dominated the former lightweight champion from start to finish en route to a unanimous decision victory while also earning an extra $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’.
Usman took home $150,000 in disclosed pay for the win along with the extra $50,000 for a bonus that made him the highest paid athlete on the card.
Flyweight contender Joseph Benavidez was right behind him in terms of total salary after he earned $146,000 for his TKO victory against Alex Perez.
Benavidez also earned a $50,000 bonus for a ‘Performance of the Night’ on the card.
Here are the full salaries for ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ 28 Finale courtesy of the Nevada State Athletic Commission:
Kamaru Usman: $200,000 — $75,000 to show, $75,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’
Rafael dos Anjos: $110,000
Juan Espino: $80,000 — $15,000 to show, $15,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’
Justin Frazier: $15,000
Macy Chiasson: $30,000 — $15,000 to show, $15,000 to win
Pannie Kianzad: $15,000
Pedro Munhoz: $90,000 — $45,000 to show, $45,000 to win
Bryan Caraway: $21,000
Edmen Shahbazyan: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
Darren Stewart: $22,000
Antonina Shevchenko: $36,000 — $15,000 to show, $15,000 to win plus $6,000 from her opponent’s purse for missing weight
Ji Yeon Kim: $14,000 — Fined 30-percent ($6,000) of her purse for missing weight
Kevin Aguilar: $25,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win plus $5,000 from his opponent’s purse for missing weight
Rick Glenn: $20,000 — Fined 20-percent ($5,000) of his purse for missing weight.
Joseph Benavidez: $196,000 — $73,000 to show, $73,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’
Alex Perez: $22,000
Maurice Greene: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
Michel Batista: $10,000
Leah Letson: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
Julija Stoliarenko: $10,000
Roosevelt Roberts: $70,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’
Darrell Horcher: $15,000
Tim Means: $98,000 — $49,000 to show, $49,000 to win
Ricky Rainey: $14,000
Raoni Barcelos: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win
Chris Gutierrez: $10,000