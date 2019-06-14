Kamaru Usman Sends Brutal Reply To Ben Askren’s ‘Dork’ Diss

The gloves are off between Kamaru Usman and Ben Askren once again.

UFC welterweight champion Usman and fan favorite Askren have a lengthy backstory between them. ‘Funky’ has comically derided Usman’s college nickname, frequently calling him ‘Marty From Nebraska.’ It’s noticeably gotten under Usman’s skin in the past.

However, “The Nigerian Nightmare” is still at the peak of the stacked UFC 170-pound division after dominating Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision in March. He flaunted that fact on Twitter this morning, and that’s when Askren got the trash talk rolling:

Kamaru Usman Responds

Usman clearly took offense at Askren’s latest social media smack talk, responding with some seething vitriol:

“Lmao look who’s talking. Have U heard yourself talk? You sound like there a 12” D$c& in ur throat. Talk all u want but your still talkin to the champ b!&c$. Now sit down and watch the parade”

Lmao look who’s talking. Have U heard yourself talk? You sound like there a 12” D$c& in ur throat. Talk all u want but your still talkin to the champ b!&c$. Now sit down and watch the parade 😏 https://t.co/K1flGGspHF — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 14, 2019

Ben Askren Fires Back

Askren responded in typical style, implementing massive sarcasm to further poke and prod the champ:

“Wow quite vulgar Marty! Please inform me what “watch the parade” means I’m not familiar with that lingo.”

Wow quite vulgar Marty! Please inform me what “watch the parade” means I’m not familiar with that lingo. https://t.co/QLAifmvnTr — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) June 14, 2019

A clash between Usman and Askren seems like a mere formality. But the champion has to win another grudge match first. He’s tentatively slated to face former interim champ Colby Covington at some point. However, Covington recently claimed he’s fighting for gold this fall whether it’s against Usman or not.

It looks like we’re trending towards a three-headed monster at the top of the UFC 170-pound fray. Askren will have to get past Jorge Masvidal at July’s UFC 239 to stay there. Longtime contender Masvidal has relished the role of underdog in the past, namely in his electrifying knockout of Darren Till in London last March.

If Askren can take out ‘Gamebred,’ expect him to at least try to leapfrog Covington for the next title bout.

Who do you want to see Kamaru Usman face in his first title defense?