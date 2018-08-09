Kamaru Usman Set to Fill in for UFC 228 Main Event if Needed

Kamaru Usman is not giving up on his quest to become UFC welterweight champion of the world. Interim titles and already-announced title matches aside, Kamaru Usman doesn’t seem to let anything impede his forward thinking to the day that welterweight championship will be wrapped around his waist. Earlier today, Usman was more specific on when this day would be:

Just a deep feeling in my soul, September 8th I will be the new Welterweight Champion of the world!!! 😏 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 9, 2018

Though cryptic at first glance, Brett Okamoto of ESPN shed light on the above tweet:

Per his management, Usman will in fact submit medicals and weigh-in during fight week, in the event something happens to Woodley or Till before UFC 228 in Dallas. https://t.co/ON1tWzf7l1 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 9, 2018

“Per his management, Usman will in fact submit medicals and weigh-in during fight week, in the event something happens to Woodley or Till before UFC 228 in Dallas,” the tweet reads.

Kamaru Usman campaigned to face Tyron Woodley after defeating Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 129. And when the UFC 228 main event was still in a state of flux, Usman posted a video on Twitter asking Dana White to book a fight between him and Darren Till to headline the card. As we now know, a main event for the pay per view was finalized and will feature Tyron Woodley defending his welterweight championship against Darren Till. Now, currently without a fight, Kamaru Usman is ready and willing should one half of that main event fall out, and thus give him one of the two opponents and, more importantly, the opportunity he has been waiting for.

Here is the current card for UFC 228:

Welterweight Championship: Tyron Woodley © vs. Darren Till

Flyweight Championship: Nicco Montano © vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Jessica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez

John Dodson vs. Jimmie Rivera

Cody Stamann vs. Aljamain Sterling

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Niko Price

Jim Miller vs. Alex White

Ryan Benoit vs. Roberto Sanchez

Charles Byrd vs. Darren Stewart

Frank Camacho vs. Geoff Neal

Whom do you think Usman matches up better against? Tyron Woodley or Darren Till?