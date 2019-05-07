Kamaru Usman Slams Ben Askren After Wrestling Match Loss To Jordan Burroughs

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman slams Ben Askren after his wrestling match loss to Jordan Burroughs in New York City.

Yesterday (Mon. May 6, 2019) UFC welterweight Ben Askren lost a charity wrestling match to Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs in New York City. Askren was defeated via technical fall 11-0.

Although Askren is a highly accomplished name in the wrestling world himself, the 30-year-old Burroughs is on a completely different level. Shortly after his defeat, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman took to Twitter to fire off some jabs at Askren over the lopsided defeat:

When shit talking goes wrong… good thing that was just a wrestling match 😏 great job as always @alliseeisgold 👏🏾 great show #BTSNY — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 7, 2019

Usman captured UFC gold back in March when he soundly defeated Tyron Woodley for the 170-pound crown. Now, he’s expected to make his first title defense against Colby Covington. However, Usman has teased simply foregoing the Covington bout, opting for a fight with Askren instead.

No official title fight has been made as of this writing, but all indications still point to Covington getting the next shot, as Askren is already booked for July. He’ll be facing Jorge Masvidal on one of the biggest cards of the year, UFC 239, on pay-per-view (PPV).

What do you think about Usman taking a jab at Askren for his loss to Burroughs?