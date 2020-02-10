Kamaru Usman Thinks Beef Between Jorge Masvidal & Colby Covington Is An Act

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman isn’t buying into the torn friendship of Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Masvidal and Covington were once close friends and training partners at American Top Team. The cracks in their relationship showed publicly once Covington went full tilt with his MAGA shtick. Covington would eventually call Masvidal a “trash bag” on social media.

Usman Says Masvidal-Covington Beef Is An Act

Usman, who is expected to put his gold on the line against Masvidal in July, doesn’t believe that “Gamebred” and Covington have truly ended their friendship (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“He’s the guy, remember, that never wanted to do media – ah, he’s too good for that, too good for this – but this clown is showing up at fights now with a robe on! This guy’s wearing a suit pretending to be Tony Montana now! He’s turned into everything that he said he wasn’t, that he wouldn’t be. I actually read something the other day that said that him and Colby plotted this while they were sharing a room, sharing a bed together, and sharing women. But it is what it is, that’s what they plotted and it’s coming to fruition. But I’m happy to be the guy to send them both packing.”

Masvidal has claimed that his issues with Covington stem from a dispute with a coach over pay. “Gamebred” threatened “Chaos” if he didn’t pay his coach the money owed to him. Masvidal has said that since the incident, the two had become distant.

Covington has denied this story and said that Masvidal simply used him for favors and never really had his back. Covington’s issues at ATT don’t end with Masvidal. Dustin Poirier also has problems with Covington over ripping him for his performance against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

What do you make of the beef between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington? Is it genuine?