Kamaru Usman Thinks Conor McGregor’s Silence Speaks Volumes On His Self-Confidence

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman questions why Conor McGregor is suddenly silent when it comes to going up to welterweight.

McGregor has made his future plans clear. He hopes to regain the UFC lightweight title and then move up to 170 pounds to go after the welterweight championship. If McGregor accomplishes those goals, he aims to return to the boxing ring.

Usman Says McGregor Is Suddenly Quiet On Fighting At Welterweight

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Usman said that he feels McGregor is deserving of a welterweight title fight but he doesn’t sense a willingness from the “Notorious” one (via BJPenn.com).

"Conor's quiet now. Why is Conor quiet? Who says no to a title shot?"@USMAN84kg sees McGregor as a worthy title challenger, but is surprised by his silence 🤫 (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/6XQpxgK2o5 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 26, 2020

“We are about making history here. He’s saying he’s the pound-for-pound greatest of all-time across three divisions, this is your chance to prove it, go out there and win a third belt in a third division, so why wouldn’t we make that fight? I’m going to give him the opportunity, if Conor wants it, let’s do it. But, Conor’s quiet now. Why is Conor quiet? Who says no to a title shot? I’ve never seen this in history,” he continued. “Who says no when the champ says come and get your title shot? Unless you know you have no chance in hell of winning, that this might change the landscape of your fighting career ever. That’s the only chance I can see people saying, you know what, I’m going to pass on that title shot right now.”

McGregor has expressed boredom when it comes to Usman’s fighting style. The former UFC’s “champ-champ” compared it to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s “sniff the jock” style. Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has been calling for a bout between his client and McGregor.

Usman last competed back in Dec. 2019. He defeated Colby Covington via fifth-round TKO to retain the UFC welterweight gold. As for McGregor, he starched Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds via TKO back in Jan. 2020.