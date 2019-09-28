Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington ‘A Done Deal’ For UFC 245

Colby Covington will finally get his shot at the undisputed UFC welterweight title.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reports that UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will put his gold on the line against Covington at UFC 245 on Dec. 14. The UFC had been “closing in” on the matchup, but now it’s signed.

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington for the 170 belt is a done deal for UFC 245 on Dec. 14 in Las Vegas, sources say. Story coming to @espn shortly.



UFC 245 will feature 3 title fights after all. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 27, 2019

Usman captured the UFC welterweight title back in March. He defeated Tyron Woodley via unanimous decision, putting on a brilliant performance throughout all five rounds. “The Nigerian Nightmare” has been on the sidelines recovering from hernia surgery.

As for Covington, he’s riding a seven-fight winning streak. “Chaos” was scheduled to take on Woodley in a title unification bout back in Sept. 2018, but he underwent nasal surgery. Covington had won the interim welterweight title back in June 2018.

UFC 245 already has two other title bouts lined up. “Champ-champ” Amanda Nunes will defend her women’s bantamweight gold against Germaine de Randamie, while Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line against Alex Volkanovski.

UFC 245 will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on the UFC 245 card.