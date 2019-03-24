Dana White Says Usman Will Fight Covington As Soon As He’s Healthy

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White plans to book Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington once the welterweight champion is healthy.

Covington has done all he can to keep his name in the mix at 170 pounds and it has paid off. Back in June 2018, “Chaos” captured the interim welterweight title against Rafael dos Anjos. A unification bout against Tyron Woodley seemed inevitable, but Covington had issues with the higher ups at the UFC and Usman ended up getting the title shot earlier this month. Usman went on to dominate Woodley in a unanimous decision win to grab a hold of the gold.

Usman vs. Covington Is On Once The Champ Is Healthy

Speaking to reporters, White said that once Usman is healed the title bout will be booked (via Damon Martin):

“The welterweight division has never been more exciting. It is so stacked and exciting right now. I don’t think we’ve announced that date yet but that’s the next fight. As soon as Usman is better, he just had double hernia surgery, as soon as he’s better from that, that fight will be made. There’s so many great matchups in that division right now.”

There is already bad blood between “Chaos” and “The Nigerian Nightmare.” The two nearly came to blows just one day after UFC 235. Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, even took a swing at Covington.