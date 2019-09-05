Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington Reportedly In Jeopardy

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington has hit a major roadblock.

While UFC president Dana White has insisted that Covington is next to face Usman, once again negotiations have hit a snag. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani revealed the following on his Twitter account.

The Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington 170 title fight is far from done, multiple sources say. In fact, negotiations have hit a snag and UFC is now looking at other options, sources say. Those options include a different welterweight title fight and/or a different main event. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 5, 2019

Helwani added that the issues have been brewing over the past few days.

The making of this fight has taken many twists and turns over the past few days, so there’s no telling if they end up with it. But right now, it’s not in good standing and other options are being explored. Developing. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 5, 2019

This is for the MSG card on Nov. 2, by the way. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 5, 2019

Jorge Masvidal chimed in and hinted that he’s now an option to challenge Usman for the UFC welterweight championship.

I’m partying too [Kamaru Usman]. What’s the hold up? Sign the contract #supernecessary #theresurrection #strapcity.”

Covington was last seen in action back at UFC Newark. He defeated Robbie Lawler via unanimous decision. “Chaos” has mentioned that his eye may not be healed in time for November, which could explain the holdup. It’s important to note that at this time, a reason for the stalled negotiations hasn’t been revealed.

What do you make of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington hitting a snag in negotiations?