Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns Headlines UFC 251, Main Card Revealed

Kamaru Usman will be looking for his second title defense when he takes on Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 251.

UFC president, Dana White was on First Take where he announced the full UFC 251 main card that sees three title fights on the card. Headlining the show will be Usman vs. Burns, which may come as a surprise due to the fact many thought Jorge Masvidal would be getting the shot but negotiations stalled.

.@danawhite revealed details on "Fight Island" for #UFC251 on July 11. @espnmma



🔸 Yas Island in Abu Dhabi

🔸 Octagon on the beach

🔸 Private training, hotel facilities

🔸 Three title fights pic.twitter.com/V6Fk3N80fw — First Take (@FirstTake) June 9, 2020

Kamaru Usman is coming off a fifth-round TKO win over Colby Covington to defend his belt for the first time. He won the belt with a dominating decision win over Tyron Woodley at UFC 235.

Gilbert Burns, meanwhile, is a perfect 4-0 since moving up to welterweight last year. He started off with two short notice wins over Alexey Kunchenko and Gunnar Nelson. “Durinho” then followed that up with a knockout win over Demain Maia then a dominant decision win over Tyron Woodley to become the number one contender.

White also announced that Alexander Volkanovski will rematch Max Holloway in the co-main event. Petr Yan will battle Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight title as the third title fight on the card.

Volkanovski will be looking for his first title defense while Holloway is looking to reclaim his featherweight strap.

The other two fights on the card are Rose Namajunas taking on Jessica Andrade in a rematch of their UFC 237 fight where Andrade won by knockout. Paige VanZant will open the pay-per-view card against Amanda Ribas.

UFC 251 goes down on July 11 on Fight Island which White announced to be YAS Island in Abu Dhabi.