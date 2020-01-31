Kamaru Usman Warns Jorge Masvidal: ‘I Will Fill Your Ass Up With All That Cuban Coffee’

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has a message for Jorge Masvidal after their altercation.

Earlier this week (Jan. 29), Usman and Masvidal had a run-in during an event hyping up the 2020 NFL Super Bowl in Miami. When Usman and Masvidal approached each other, things got heated. While nothing physical transpired, both men traded barbs and had to be separated.

Usman Sends A Message To Masvidal

TMZ Sports was able to catch up with Usman following the incident. “The Nigerian Nightmare” reminded “Gamebred” of what he did to his former friend and training partner Colby Covington (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“He saw what I did to the guy that used to punish him and torture him every day at practice,” Usman told TMZ. “He saw what I did. Now he better shut his little mouth before I fill his ass with a bunch of that Cuban coffee. Keep running his mouth, he ain’t going to nothing. He just ran up and he didn’t do nothing. I was dolo.”

“Talk all you want, but I’m going to let you know, just like I did to that guy that used to torture you every day. I will fill your ass up with all that Cuban coffee.”

Usman scored a fifth-round TKO victory over Covington to retain his UFC welterweight gold. Usman fractured Covington’s jaw in the process. While that rivalry was heated, Usman’s back-and-forth with Masvidal might potentially match or top it at this stage.

What do you make of Kamaru Usman’s message to Jorge Masvidal?