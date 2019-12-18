Kamaru Usman’s Manager Praises Colby Covington Following UFC 245

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington had some bad blood going into their bout but now that the dust has settled, Usman’s manager has praise for “Chaos.”

Usman vs. Covington headlined UFC 245 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this past Saturday night (Dec. 14). The bout went back-and-forth in a clash that lived up to the hype. Usman scored the fifth-round TKO victory. Covington suffered a fractured jaw.

Ali Abdelaziz Praises Colby Covington

Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz took to his Twitter account and gave props to Covington despite nearly scuffling with him back in July.

I just want to say Colby Covington can fight

Love him or hate him you cannot take this from him

Much respect to him and the whole ATT team

Things got a little bit ugly but we are 0 grudges , life is going on — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 17, 2019

Covington suffered his first defeat since Dec. 2015. “Chaos” was riding a seven-fight winning streak and even captured the interim UFC welterweight title along the way. It’s also the first TKO loss on Covington’s record.

As for Usman, he extends his winning streak to 15. “The Nigerian Nightmare” has lived up to his nickname as he hasn’t suffered a loss since May 2013. That was just his second bout as a professional mixed martial artist.