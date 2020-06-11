Karl Roberson Rips Marvin Vettori For ‘Acting Like A Little B*tch’

Karl Roberson has some strong words for Marvin Vettori.

Roberson and Vettori were scheduled to collide back on May 13 at UFC Jacksonville. The bout didn’t materialize on that night as Roberson was pulled due to medical issues stemming from a botched weight cut. In the hotel lobby, Vettori confronted Roberson and had some choice words for him over the cancellation of their middleweight scrap.

Karl Roberson Fires Back At Marvin Vettori

Roberson vs. Vettori has been rescheduled for UFC on ESPN+ 30 this Saturday night (June 13). The bout will serve as the co-main event on the card. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com ahead of the bout, Roberson blasted Vettori for losing his cool.

“I love this fight, and I wanted to fight him,” Roberson said. “He wants to talk all this sh-t and be all emotional. Basically, his emotions – he can’t control his emotions. He sounds like he’s still on steroids, truthfully. He sounds like he’s still juicing because his emotions were all over the place, and he’s acting like a little b-tch. So I wanted to fight him. I’m like, ‘Set it up. If I get cleared to fight, if I’m good to make weight, let’s do it.’ And the UFC did it, so let’s get it.”

Roberson is hoping to extend his winning streak to three. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Jan. 2019 and that was to seasoned veteran and one-time UFC title contender Glover Teixeira.

UFC on ESPN+ 30 will be headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo. The card will take place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 30. Join us for live coverage, including live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Also, be sure to join us for live weigh-in results on June 12.