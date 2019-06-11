Karolina Kowalkiewicz Admits Best Days Behind Her

Joanna Jedrzejczyk reacts
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Three years ago, Karolina Kowalkiewicz challenged Joanna Jędrzejczyk for the world strawweight championship at UFC 205. It was a competitive fight in which Kowalkiewicz had her moments, but ultimately Jędrzejczyk picked up the victory. Since then, Kowalkiewicz has endured her share of struggles, including a recent track record of losing three consecutive fights. Her most recent defeat came at the hands of Alexa Grasso this past weekend at UFC 238.

With this recent skid, many have concluded that Kowalkiewicz is not the same fighter that once challenged for the world title. And in a recent Instagram post following her latest loss, Kowalkiewicz agreed with these people (via Google Translate):

Ogromne gratulacje dla @alexa_grasso zrobiłaś świetną robotę 💪 bardzo dziękuje wszystkim za wsparcie i ciepłe słowa. Nie martwcie się o mnie, bywało lepiej, ale mam się dobrze. Siniaki na twarzy zaraz się zagoją. Zostawiłam w tej walce całe serce, ale niestety czegoś zabrakło… już nie jestem tą samą zawodniczką co kiedy. Niestety bolesna prawda jest taka, że najlepsze lata i szczyt formy mam już za sobą, jest dużo młodych, utalentowanych ambitnych zawodniczek którym trzeba ustąpić miejsca…. ale nie martwcie się, jeszcze wrócę i będę dawać dobre walki może nie na samym „szczycie” ale dostarczę Wam wielu emocji, dajcie mi tylko trochę czasu… jeszcze raz dziękuje! ❤️😘 #ufc #lovemyjob #kk

“Big congratulations for @alexa_grasso you did a great job 💪 thank you all for your support and warm words. Do not worry about me, it was better, but I’m fine. Bruises on the face will heal soon,” Kowalkiewicz posted.

“I left my heart in this fight, but unfortunately I missed something … I’m not the same player anymore. Unfortunately, the painful truth is that the best years and the top of the form are behind me, there are a lot of young, talented ambitious players who have to give way … but do not worry, I will come back and give good fights maybe not at the very top, but I will give you many emotions. Just give me some time … thank you again!”

Do you agree with Karolina Kowalkiewicz? Is she no longer the same fighter she used to be? Or has she simply been outfought by superior fighters?

