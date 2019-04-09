Karolina Kowalkiewicz Meets Alexa Grasso at UFC 238

If you appreciate Women’s Mixed Martial Arts (WMMA), you’ll want to tune in to UFC 238, as yet another high-level bout has been added to the Chicago pay per view, as the promotion has announced that Karolina Kowalkiewicz will be taking on Alexa Grasso. This bout will join a stacked WMMA lineup of Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff, Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood, Felice Herrig vs. Xiaonan Yan, and of course the flyweight title bout between champion Valentina Shevchenko and Jessica Eye.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz is wasting absolutely no time getting back on the horse following her unanimous decision defeat to Michelle Waterson at UFC Philadelphia on March 30. Now having loss two straight, Karolina Kowalkiewicz will look to reestablish herself as one of the top competitors at 115 as she is set to face #13 Alexa Grasso. Grasso is also coming off of a loss, being defeated by Tatiana Suarez last May. After what will be a one-year layoff by the time UFC 238 rolls around, Grasso will have the opportunity to crack the top 10 in the strawweight division should she defeated #9-ranked Karolina Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

UFC 238 takes place June 8, 2019 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The event will be headlined by Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes vying for the vacant bantamweight championship.

With the addition of this strawweight bout, the current UFC 238 lineup includes:

UFC Bantamweight Championship Bout: Marlon Moraes vs. Henry Cejudo

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko © vs. Jessica Eye

Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff

Jimmie Rivera vs. Petr Yan

Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Alexa Grasso

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood

Felice Herrig vs. Xiaonan Yan

What is your prediction for this UFC 238 bout? Will Karolina Kowalkiewicz snap her two-fight losing streak or will Alexa Grasso pick up the victory and enter the strawweight top 10?