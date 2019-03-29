Karolina Kowalkiewicz on “Idol” Michelle Waterson: “I Don’t Want to Hurt Her”

Every time Karolina Kowalkiewicz has her named called inside the Octagon or finds herself in front of the microphone, the public eye gazes a relaxed, calm, perhaps even gentle disposition. Of course, when the fight begins, that is a different story, and The Polish sweetheart then becomes The Polish Princess. At UFC Philadelphia, The Police Princess will be taking on Michelle Waterson, a woman whom Kowalkiewicz holds in such high regard that, with a quivering voice, she lamented fact that she must inflict pain upon her: (scrum transcript via Cageside Press)

“I think it’s a great match-up,” Kowalkiewicz said during a UFC Philadelphia media scrum. “But I really like Michelle, and I don’t want to hurt her, and I have to. So it’s a very tough fight for me.”

“I know Michelle is a great fighter, a great person,” she continued. “She’s one of my idols, and this is a big honor for me, to fight with her.” Kowalkiewicz would go on to praise Waterson as “a very nice person” and very beautiful,” and would add, “She’s a mother, and she’s still fighting. All her career, she’s on the top. It’s something amazing.”

In Karolina Kowalkiewicz’s last contest she was knocked unconscious for the very first time in her MMA career at the hands of future title challenger Jessica Andrade. As much as Kowalkiewicz admires Waterson, this is a bounce-back that Kowalkiewicz needs. As one of the few women to hold a victory over Rose Namajunas, that fact could make the path to a title shot for Kowalkiewicz shorter than it is for most, should Namajunas remain champion in the interim.

