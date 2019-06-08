Karolina Kowalkiewicz Only Sparred With Men Ahead Of UFC 238

Karolina Kowalkiewicz made a big change ahead of UFC 238 and she believes it’ll pay off.

Tonight (June 8), Kowalkiewicz will share the Octagon with Alexa Grasso. The bout will be featured on the ESPN portion of the UFC 238 prelims. Kowalkiewicz has dropped two straight bouts and will be looking for her first victory since April 2018.

Kowalkiewicz Explains Major Change In Training Camp

MMA Junkie spoke to Kowalkiewicz ahead of tonight’s event. The “Polish Princess” revealed that she only sparred with men ahead of UFC 238:

“I feel really great. I’m in perfect shape, good weight cutting. I have only one and a half kilogram so this this perfect. I had [a] really great training camp. I changed a few things after my last fight. I [started to] spar only with guys, not with girls. And I am in perfect shape and you will see it on Saturday.”

When asked why she made the change, Kowalkiewicz kept it simple:

“Because guys are stronger and better.”

UFC 238 will be headlined by a bantamweight title bout. Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes will collide for the vacant 135-pound gold. The co-main event will see women’s flyweight title holder Valentina Shevchenko put her gold on the line against Jessica Eye. A pivotal lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone will also be featured on the main card.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 238 tonight.